Mid-Michigan housing commissions will receive $1.2 million in federal grants.
The grants will help support and promote affordable, safe housing opportunities for families and seniors impacted by the coronavirus, Congressman Dan Kildee said in a press release on Friday, May 1.
The grants are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grants will be awarded to the following Mid-Michigan housing commissions:
- Flint Housing Commission will receive $773,127
- Saginaw Housing Commission will receive $313,974
- Bay City Housing Commission will receive $107,800
- Bay County Housing Department will receive $28,897
- East Tawas Housing Commission will receive $9,981
“No Michigander should lose their home during this pandemic. These federal grants will help to support affordable and safe housing in our community,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I am working to bring much-needed aid to our state so we can support the health and economic well-being of Michigan families and seniors.”
