A 95-year-old Detroit federal judge will stop hearing cases after 40 years on the bench.
Avern Cohn says he doesn't believe in mandatory retirement, but he says he knows when it's time to let the work "be borne by younger persons."
Cohn won't be in a courtroom, but he'll still be around the courthouse in downtown Detroit.
He was a lawyer in private practice when President Jimmy Carter appointed him to federal court in 1979.
