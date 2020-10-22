The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has permanently blocked an effort by the Trump administration to revoke Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility for hundreds of thousands of unemployed Americans.
A multistate coalition, including Michigan, filed a lawsuit in January challenging the rule change from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The rule change would have severely limited states' flexibility to provide food assistance to individuals struggling to find work, Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office said.
The coalition argued the rule change violated the federal rulemaking process, contradicted law and Congress' intent for SNAP, and lacked a sound rationale.
The court agreed on all three counts, and vacated the rule on Sunday.
"SNAP was specifically created to help Americans struggling with food insecurity and as we continue to navigate this pandemic, this assistance is more important than ever,” Nessel said. “Instead of helping Americans at a time when so many are facing hardships, the Trump administration chose to cruelly revoke vital food assistance that thousands of Michigan residents rely on. This is an important victory in favor of human decency.”
You can view a copy of the court's opinion here.
