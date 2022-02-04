A federal judge issued a decision concerning the attorney fee in the Flint water case.
The amount of money individual claimants will be paid won’t be determined until the claims process ends as it depends, in part, on the number of claims submitted and found to be eligible, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The plaintiffs filed a motion to receive attorney fees and reimbursement of expenses made in connection with the partial settlement in the Flint water litigation. A $626.25 million partial settlement in the Flint water cases was reached and final approval was given on Nov. 10.
The plaintiffs’ counsel, made up of various attorneys representing claimants, have not been paid or reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses in the cases. The fees and costs will be deducted from the settlement and accordingly, every dollar awarded to the attorneys is taken from the claimants, Judge Judith Levy stated in the court decision.
A discovery motion was filed to review hourly billing and costs data. The Common Benefit Award (CBA), which is a request for a capped assessment and percentage of the fund, of $39,641,625 which is 6.33 percent of the total settlement amount, was also argued to be too high. These points were denied by the court.
Under Article V of the Amended Settlement Agreement, the funds for claimants are determined by deducting attorney fees, attorney expenses, and certain administrative fees from the settlement.
The court granted in part and denies in part the motion. An expense of $7,147,802.36 and a CBA of $39,641,625 was granted.
Levy gave preliminary approval of the settlement in January, which established the process through which Flint residents can file settlement claims.
The claims period started in January and ends on May 12. Eligible residents who need help filing a claim can call the claims administrator for assistance at 800-493-1754.
The period allows residents registered to take part in the settlement to send their claims forms and related materials online or by mail. Claimants are encouraged to file online, if possible, to assist with processing.
