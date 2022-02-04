A federal judge decided Friday how much of a cut attorneys will receive for their work in the more than $600-million Flint water settlement.
Lawyers had requested around a third of the total amount.
"It's a small win for the people. I wish it had been more," said former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
A federal judge has decided attorneys in the Flint water crisis settlement will not get the more than $200 million they initially requested out of the over $626 million total settlement.
"When you think about the total amount and what the attorneys were asking, that was just like wow, not one slap, but two," Weaver said.
Instead, they will get up to $180 million. The exact amount won't be determined until the claims process ends, as it depends on the number of eligible claims submitted.
"I was glad to see that the judge didn't go along with the $202 million because that was way too much and even though what they're getting is still way too much, there were some adjustments made. It was the hand we were dealt and that was a bad hand," Weaver said.
Weaver was the mayor of Flint from 2015 through 2019 and is a claimant herself.
"I just keep thinking about the unfairness to the people that, some of them lost their lives, the people that have been damaged, the kids that have been damaged. The attorneys still walk off better than many of the victims in the city of flint and that's a sad thing," Weaver said.
She said there is one way to make it more fair for the people.
"You know what, there would have to be more money in there to make it fair," Weaver said.
Weaver wishes the EPA was involved in the settlement and that the total was over a billion dollars. An amount she said is more justifiable for Flint lives.
"Maybe some more positives will come. We don't hold our breath for that, but I think it's important for us to just go on record and let people know; are we happy? No, we're not happy," Weaver said.
Eligible residents have until May 12 to file a settlement claim.
