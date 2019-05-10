A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the United Auto Workers against General Motors over the closing of three plants should be heard in Ohio.
U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson, on Thursday dismissed GM's arguments that the case should be moved to a federal court in Detroit for convenience.
A GM spokesman declined to comment Friday about the ruling.
The UAW sued GM in February over a breach of contract claim while trying to stop it from closing the Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant and transmission plants in White Marsh, Maryland and Warren, Michigan.
Only the Michigan plant remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.