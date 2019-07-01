A 40-year-old Flint man was sentenced last week to more than 16 ½ years in prison by a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman sentenced Tavaras Warren to 200 months in prison federal prison for discharging a firearm during a drug robbery, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Warren admitted to robbing a person at gun point after negotiating to sell the victim marijuana in the December 2015 incident. Warren shot the victim after taking about $2,500.
Warren also admitted to using a third party to make contact and encourage the victim not to cooperate with the investigation.
While he awaited trial, Warren admitted to being armed with a weapon while trying to distribute crack cocaine.
When he is released from prison, Warren will be placed on supervised release for up to three years.
