A federal judge sentenced a Mt. Pleasant man to prison for the strangulation of a woman.
Paul Rueckert Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in March to strangling his female partner while on the Isabella Reservation, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced Friday.
Rueckert was sentenced to 41 months in prison for the charge of assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangulation or attempted strangulation and three years of supervised release once he gets released.
Schneider said Rueckert got into an argument with his partner on July 13,2018. During the fight, Rueckert strangled the victim with a cord until she passed out.
When the woman regained consciousness, Rueckert strangled her again with his hands, Schneider said.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and the FBI investigated the case.
