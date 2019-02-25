A federal jury ruled Genesee County was not liable for the death of an inmate in the county’s jail, said Genesee County corporation counsel and prosecutor David Leyton.
Joseph Lee, a 77-year-old man from Flint, was found unresponsive in his cell by a deputy on July 21, 2015.
The deputy immediately alerted a nurse and Lee was taken to Hurley Medical Center.
He died at the hospital six hours later.
The Estate of Joseph Lee filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court seeking more than $11 million in damages claiming the Genesee County Jail was responsible for Lee’s death.
At the end of the trial, the jury returned a no cause of action verdict in favor of Genesee County.
“The facts of this case were laid out in trial and we are pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Leyton said. “The deputy, staff, and medical professionals at the jail took all appropriate and immediate measures to properly address the emergency medical condition of Mr. Lee.”
