A federal lawsuit was filed against the Saginaw Police Department over what a local family argues were the preventable deaths of a mother and her infant daughter four years ago.
Lindsey Drake, 30, and her 4-month-old daughter were killed in a crash on June 24, 2016.
They were passengers in a vehicle driven by Rodolfo Sanchez, who is serving jail time for having a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
The lawsuit accuses Saginaw Police of failing to prevent the crash, alleging that officers pulled the vehicle over shortly before the crash occurred but let them go.
The lawsuit alleges the police officers told Sanchez to "get out of town."
Saginaw Police said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
