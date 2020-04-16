Three individuals and one business owner have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Claiming their rights were violated when it comes to the states stay at home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court says constitutional rights were infringed when affected businesses were ordered to shut down.
It also says individuals’ fundamental rights we’re taken away when the executive order stopped people from being able to associate with friends and family and when the use of private property was taken away.
The lawsuit claims the governor has violated the plaintiffs first and fifth amendment rights.
The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit through their attorney at Helm Law in metro Detroit.
Three of the plaintiffs are from Oakland County and one from Roscommon County.
David Helm from helm law issued this statement saying in part:
“Our position is simply that when the government takes some necessary action which infringes on individual constitutional rights they must tread lightly and take the least restrictive approach as defined by the constitution.”
This lawsuit was filed the day before hundreds of people protested at the state capital in backlash to Whitmer’s executive order.
