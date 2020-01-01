Federal Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis is the newest U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Judge Davis is the first female African-American judge to be nominated by President Trump.
She was confirmed by the Senate on December 19, 2019.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to receive the appointment,” Davis said. “Serving the cause of justice has been my life’s work and I appreciate the trust that has been placed in me. I will diligently apply the law and honor the humanity of all who appear before me.”
Her celebration took place on December 31, 2019, at the U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Detroit. She will continue serving at the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.
