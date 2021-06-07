The federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of the month.
The order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was issued last September and remains in effect until June 30.
Michael Kennedy is the owner of Property Management Inc and board member of the Landlord Association.
“The eviction process has been an absolute cluster for us,” Kennedy said.
He said during the thick of the pandemic things were going well with rent assistance programs.
“Landlords were really happy that they were getting the money and the tenants were happy and it was affording everybody time,” Kennedy said.
As the new normal continued as well as extended protection for residents through an eviction moratorium, things changed.
“Then we got in the spot where people didn’t want to go back to work and the people didn’t want to go to the charities to get the help and that’s where the problem came in,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the problem isn't residents who actually need the help.
“The idea is great. The idea that they’re trying to do with helping people is a great idea because there’s a lot of people with problems,” Kennedy said.
The problem is people who are taking advantage of the system.
“When you have someone there that doesn’t need the help its very obvious, they don’t need the help but they’re playing the system that’s a whole different story,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said a lot of people out of state invest in Flint homes and when those tenants who can pay rent don't, the investors don't make their money. It ends up affecting the city as a whole.
“That’s what an investor that’s not collecting, that’s his house, that’s what it’s going to look like, that’s going to be the house where the investor does collect his money. You want the city to look better,” Kennedy said.
The eviction moratorium expected to come to a halt at the end of this month.
“There’s just some flaws in the system and we need to start looking at how we can fix those flaws,” Kennedy said.
