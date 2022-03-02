The federal medical team of re-enforcements at a Mid-Michigan hospital are now back home after being deployed by the United States government to assist and take some of the burdens off of our local health care professionals working through the grueling Omicron surge.
The Department of Defense physicians that assisted Covenant Healthcare's efforts to care for COVID-19 patients left town last Friday.
Dr. Matthew Deibel is the medical director of Covenant's Emergency Care Center.
"They've been great people to work with. They integrated well with our teams here. And we sincerely appreciate their help," Deibel said.
He said the DOD group's mission is over because the number of active COVID-19 patients has dropped 90 percent.
"They're great. I just tell you it's wonderful to see. So right now, we're probably a tenth of where we were just a few weeks ago," Deibel said.
Deibel said there are 11 active COVID-19 patients in the hospital. In early February, covenant had 100.
Right now, six of those patients are on a ventilator and all but one is unvaccinated. Deibel said it is starting to feel more like normal for his staff.
"We're able to see all the usual patients that we see with a lot less stress involved in having additional large numbers of covid patients at the same time," Deibel said.
Deibel has spent the last two years dealing with the ebb and flow of this pandemic. That is why he's not letting his guard down.
"I think we all wish we had a crystal ball, and we knew kind of what was coming up next. What is clear at the current moment is we've had dramatically decreasing cases that we've seen and we're very excited about that. And we're staying vigilant for whatever will come next," Deibel said.
