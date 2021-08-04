Congressman Dan Kildee joined local business leaders in downtown Saginaw Wednesday to highlight federal resources available to entertainment venues that were closed due to the pandemic.
"These are small businesses that we need to continue to have thrive and survive during this pandemic," Kildee said.
Kildee made remarks in Saginaw about a federal program aimed at helping entertainment venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Passed in December, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, allocated about $2.5 million for Kildee's district. The temple theatre in Saginaw got nearly $300,000.
"We're thankful that Congressman Kildee and his colleagues helped us secure these funds that will help keep the temple theatre viable and moving forward into the future," Mike Kolleth, Temple Theatre Executive Director said.
Kolleth said the grant will help the bottom line.
"We can't wait. We can't wait to welcome Saginaw back," Kolleth said.
The Temple Theatre was not the only entertainment venue receiving help from these federal funds.
Nancy Parker is the Director of the Saginaw Children's Zoo.
"The shuttered venue operators grant allowed the zoo to preserve the jobs critical to the care of our animals which support our programming," Parker said.
Parker said the grant helped the zoo survive a 60 percent drop in attendance during the pandemic.
"Thank you again Congressman Dan Kildee for your role in helping our organization in helping our community," Parker said.
Kildee said about half of the money is still available. So, if you run an entertainment venue and need help, Kildee wants to hear from you.
"If there are other venues, other operators out there, we want to make sure that they're aware and they can contact our office and we'll get you connected to the right folks," Kildee said.
Log In
