Michigan workers who have been receiving unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act will see the programs expire on Sept. 4.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation will all expire in September.
Since March 15 of 2020, 2.4 million Michiganders have received more than $38 billion in benefits.
“These federal programs provided much needed financial relief to those who experienced job losses as a result of the pandemic,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. “We want to make sure Michiganders who have been receiving these temporary benefits are aware of other resources available to help them get back on their feet and find new employment opportunities.”
The expiration date will also affect people who show a benefit balance on their claims. Anyone waiting for an eligibility determination for federal benefits that would be received after Sept. 4 will be paid all the funds they are eligible for.
Recipients are encouraged to monitor their MiWAM account and check for emails.
Anyone who has received federal pandemic unemployment assistance is encouraged to use state resources for job searches, training, and assistance programs.
“There are numerous free resources and programs available to support individuals in taking their next steps,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training. “Whether they want to conduct a job search, explore new career pathways or discover educational or training programs, there are many opportunities they can pursue.”
For more information about the end of federal benefits or state assistance, go to www.Michigan.gov/UIA.
