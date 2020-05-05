No one was hurt after a semi-tractor cargo trailer and SUV collided and caught fire.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety was called to the area of Broadway and 38th Street on May 5 at 4:08 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found a FedEx truck and SUV with flames coming from both vehicles.
Crews had to dam the city sewer drains to keep all vehicle fluids contained.
The collision is under investigation.
