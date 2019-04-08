Two people have been charged in an investigation of alleged corruption in Detroit's home demolition program.
Aradondo Haskins and Anthony Daguanno worked for Adamo Group, a demolition contractor. They're accused of accepting thousands of dollars to share bid information with other contractors who wanted work on the multimillion-dollar effort to get rid of abandoned homes.
Haskins later worked for the city. He and Daguanno are each charged with conspiracy. Both are expected in federal court Tuesday. The names of their lawyers weren't immediately known.
The government alleges that Haskins, a Detroit resident, received $25,500. Daguanno of New Baltimore is accused of receiving more than $372,000, starting in 2010.
