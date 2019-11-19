Federal prosecutors in Detroit say they traveled to St. Louis last week to provide documents and determine if a United Auto Workers official would consider a plea deal in a corruption investigation.
The disclosure was made in a court filing Tuesday. Vance Pearson is a UAW regional director based in Missouri. He's charged with embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy, but the September criminal complaint was a temporary step. He hasn't been indicted.
Pearson's attorney declined to comment. Pearson was placed on leave in October.
He was promoted to his post after his boss, Gary Jones, became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny: His suburban Detroit house was raided last summer, and he took a leave of absence on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.