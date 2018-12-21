The Trump administration has approved Michigan's plan to require able-bodied adults in the Medicaid expansion program to meet work or job-related requirements.
The waiver was authorized Friday. The federal government has now approved work requirements in seven states, with others pending.
Starting in 2020, adults age 18 to 62 in Michigan will have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month -- through work, school, job or vocational training, an internship, substance abuse treatment or community service.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says the plan ensures that Medicaid expansion -- a top priority for him -- will continue for five more years.
