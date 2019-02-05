Federal investigators are increasing the reward for information that could solve a firebombing in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Someone threw an explosive through a window at a home in Idlewild in April 2017. The family escaped, but the home was destroyed in Lake County, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids. A 5-year-old girl sleeping in her bed avoided injury.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is doubling the reward to $10,000. The Detroit Crime Commission is offering a separate $5,000 reward.
Anyone with information can call the ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the Lake County sheriff's office at (231) 745-2711.
