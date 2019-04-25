It's the old political practice called "Gerrymandering" where the party in control sets up voting district boundaries to benefit it's own election chances.
Now, a Federal panel has ruled that more than 30 Michigan districts have been drawn to benefit Republicans.
The clock is now ticking for state lawmakers to redraw those boundaries.
Mott Community College political science professor Paul Rozycki says the state could be required to make changes by August 1st to be ready for the 2020 election, a very tight deadline.
If lawmakers don't meet the deadline a Federal Court will set up the districts for them.
Rozycki says the court ruling will help Democrats but should make future elections more equal.
The Michigan GOP is fighting back with this response: "The Michigan Republican Party disagrees with the Federal Court's decision regarding redistricting, and will support an appeal to uphold the will of Michigan voters."
