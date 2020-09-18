Federal authorities are searching for the operator of a drone flying near a Michigan hospital helipad.
Under FAA regulations, unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited from flying within a 5-mile radius of any emergency landing zone.
But video shows a flying objected grabbed out of mid-air at the helicopter landing pad at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
"We landed. The team got out, and the drone continued to get closer, and closer, until it go close enough that one of the team members was able to reach up, grab the drone, and then disable it," said Director of AeroMed Tiffany Obetts. "One, it could have done damage that then grounded our helicopter and made it unusable to perform patient transports."
Thankfully, nothing like that happened. But Obetts said had it hit any of the blades, “"It could have disabled those, and it could have caused a loss of control of the aircraft, leading to a crash.”
Obetts says you’ve got to know the rules for a drone, before flying one. That includes no flying over 400 feet, no flying near helipads or airports, because disaster is only feet away.
"We're grateful that there was no significant adverse event as a result of this," Obetts said.
AeroMed has not been able to track down the owner of the drone, and they may have a tough time doing it. The drone was not registered by the owner.
