Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking a 15-month prison term for a labor leader who conspired to enrich himself and others by having Fiat Chrysler pay for meals, golf and other perks.
Norwood Jewell was a vice president at the United Auto Workers until last year. He's the highest-ranking union official charged in a scheme to tap cash from a job training center in Detroit that was financed exclusively by Fiat Chrysler. At least eight people have pleaded guilty, including former FCA executive Al Iacobelli.
In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutor David Gardey says Jewell chose to "live the life of a big shot and fat cat." Jewell will be sentenced Monday.
Defense attorney Michael Manley says Jewell was a victim of a "culture of recklessness" that existed at the job training center before his arrival. He's asking for a sentence of home confinement.
