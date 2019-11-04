The state of Michigan is lowering or eliminating fees assessed on people who register to use marijuana for medical reasons.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced last week that new rules are in effect.
The application fee for a two-year registry card is now $40, down from $60. A $10 fee to update, replace or add or remove a caregiver has been eliminated.
Caregivers, who supply patients with marijuana, will no longer have to pay a $25 background check processing fee.
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo says the state has worked hard to streamline the process for cardholders, not only lowering costs but making it easier for patients to apply for an receive their cards.
