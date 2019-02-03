The FBI is searching for a man charged with murder and first-degree robbery and he is believed to be in the Flint area.
Phillip Lee Lewis, 25, is considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder that happened on Jan. 16.
Police said Lewis allegedly went into a gas station in Gray, Kentucky, brandished a firearm, and shot a customer trying to flee the apparent robbery.
An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 17 by the Commonwealth of Kentucky after Lewis was charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
On Jan. 23, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for Eastern District of Kentucky.
Lewis is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and right arm with a scar on his head.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to his arrest.
Anyone with information on Lewis is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
