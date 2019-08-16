Felony child abuse charges have been dismissed against a former Detroit-area special education teacher accused of abusing autistic students.
The Macomb Daily reports that a judge on Thursday reduced four of the counts faced by Brittany Stevens to misdemeanor assault.
Stevens was charged in 2018 and fired from her job at Sequoyah Elementary in Macomb Township, north of Detroit.
Authorities received reports of verbal and physical abuse of students. School district employees told investigators they witnessed disciplining of the students.
Second-degree child abuse carries up to 10 years in prison. Misdemeanor assault and battery is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
Stevens pleaded no contest to the lesser charges and is expected to be sentenced Sept. 17 to probation. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.
