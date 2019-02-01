He’s wanted on two felony warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #FelonyFriday.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down Adrian Joseph McAfee.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
McAfee is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation, and another for new criminal charges.
His last known address is in the Roscommon/Higgins Lake Area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.