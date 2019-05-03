The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a wanted man.
Adrian McAfee, 29, is wanted in Roscommon County and deputies said he walked out on his probation officer.
If you have any information on McAfee please call the sheriff’s office at (989) 275-5101 or central dispatch at (989) 275-0911.
