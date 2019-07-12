She’s wanted on three felony warrants, and she’s the subject of this week’s Felony Friday.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 37-year-old Amber Rae McDowell.
Amber also uses the last names Gifford, Davis, and Van-Y, according to deputies.
If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at (989) 275-5101.
