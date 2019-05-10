IMAGE: Jennifer Puzjak
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff

There are warrants out for her arrest, and she’s the subject of this week’s #FelonyFriday.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down Jennifer Puzjak, 28, from the Houghton Lake/Prudenville area.

The warrants stem from original charges of possession of controlled substances and carrying concealed weapons.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.