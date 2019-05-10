There are warrants out for her arrest, and she’s the subject of this week’s #FelonyFriday.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down Jennifer Puzjak, 28, from the Houghton Lake/Prudenville area.
The warrants stem from original charges of possession of controlled substances and carrying concealed weapons.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.