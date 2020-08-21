FEMA approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s (UIA) application for federal funding to give unemployed Michiganders an additional $300 per week.
“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We need the president, Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”
The UIA estimates that with the program, about 910,00 Michiganders will receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.
The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by the UIA to count as 25 percent matching funds required for participation.
Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to Aug. 1.
At this time it’s unclear how long funding for the program will last.
“This additional $300 a week will provide some much needed support to those who are still struggling to make ends meet during this time of extreme need,” said Steve Gray, Director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency. “Our goal now is to work as quickly as possible to implement this new program to get people the benefits they need.”
Claimants do not have to take any additional action to get the additional benefit amount.
If you receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefit payments, you will be eligible for the additional $300 a week.
This includes claimants receiving any type of regular unemployment insurance benefits as well as those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
