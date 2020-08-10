The application deadline for Saginaw County flood victims looking for assistance from FEMA is approaching.
The deadline to complete applications is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Flood victims needing assistance should call 211 immediately to get them on the local database with Disaster Case Manager Felicia Rose-Berry.
Officials said Rose-Berry is a Michigan native and a long-time resident of Saginaw. She was appointed to assist in coordinating necessary services and resources to restore normalcy for county residents impacted by the historic flooding in May.
Rose-Berry will provide the following essential functions:
- Outreach and screening to identify vulnerable people in need of services and referrals
- Assessing needs and available resources at the federal, state, and local level
- Helping people navigate the process of accessing resources
- Engaging with them to cooperatively develop and implement individualized disaster recovery plans
- Networking with other organizations to avoid duplication of services
- Monitoring their progress and documenting through case closure
Anyone who has sustained damage due to the flood must apply directly through FEMA even if they already reported their damage to the County Emergency Manager or 211. To apply visit www.disasterassistance.gov. Residents can also use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.