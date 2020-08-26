FEMA is opening a documentation drop-off center in Saginaw on Monday, Aug. 31.
The center will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church which is located at 1035 N. River Rd.
The center will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The center will be open every day from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will close on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
FEMA also opened a documentation drop off center in Arenac County on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The Arenac County location is at the Arenac Community Center on Cedar Rd. in Standish.
The center will remain open for eight days. It will permanently close on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Survivors who have been asked by FEMA to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have all the necessary documentation when they arrive.
Applicants do not have to visit the center to drop off documentation, it can be placed in the mail, faxed, or submitted online.
If you do not understand the letter from FEMA, call 800-621-3362 (TTY:800-462-7585) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and ask for assistance.
