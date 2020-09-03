FEMA has extended its deadline to apply for disaster relief assistance until Sept. 30.
Residents impacted by flooding in May originally had until Sept. 8, but FEMA is now given residents more time.
To apply for disaster assistance, residents can do so by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)., in-person at document drop off centers, online disasterassistance.gov, or by the FEMA app.
Details on drop off centers can be found online at disasterassistance.gov by scrolling down and searching “Michigan” under the “Find Local Resources” section on the main page.
According to FEMA, it has approved 1,834 applications since August 31.
More than $20 million in individual and household programs has been approved so far.
