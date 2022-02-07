The United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving the Village of Sanford $931,930 for the acquisition and demolition of 14 homes damaged after the dam break in May 2020.
The area located in the floodplain, or the Tittabawassee River is susceptible to another flooding event unless measures are taken to fix this. The structures will be removed from the flood area to reduce flooding vulnerability.
“FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of disaster losses,” said Moises Dugan, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region five. “The damage sustained from the dam breaks in Midland, Michigan, was substantial and this project will increase the community’s resilience to future flooding.”
“The Sanford community is still dealing with some of the devastating impacts of the floods nearly two years ago,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, commander of Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security division. “We are grateful to our federal partners for their continued efforts to help the community recover and become more resilient.”
FEMA will pay 75 percent of the $1,242,573 eligible costs with the other 25 percent, or $310,643, being paid by Sanford. There will also be $25,000 in sub-recipient management costs to help Sanford provided by FEMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.