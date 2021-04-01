More than 550,000 deaths across the U.S. are being attributed to COVID-19, but what you don’t see in the staggering human toll are the costs associated with their final goodbyes.
So, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is going to help grieving survivors pay for the funerals of COVID-19 victims.
“I lost three relatives, my cousin, my aunt, and my father,” said Isaac Garcia.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Garcia family. Six relatives caught the virus and three died just weeks apart in December.
“It was really hard,” Isaac said.
A difficult time for the family not just emotionally, but also financially.
“They had no insurance and being that it was so sudden and unexpected it just hit the family,” Maria Garcia said.
They scraped together the funds to say a final farewell to their loved ones but are still struggling today.
“Maybe about $5,000 and that was only to cremate and show the body for like four hours,” Maria said.
FEMA is hoping to help families like the Garcias by offering up to $9,000 for COVID-related funeral expenses they incurred after Jan. 20.
“It will be very helpful to those families that had been going through a great deal of pain and suffering due to their loved ones passing,” said Jenny Rauschert, funeral home director at Deisler Funeral Home in Saginaw Township.
In order to qualify, families will need to provide some important documents, according to Rauschert.
“They’re going to need to make sure that they have the Social Security number both for the applicant and the deceased,” Rauschert said. “Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased, current mailing addresses.”
Along with services used and a death certificate showing the cause of death was COVID-19 related.
FEMA will not accept online applications. It will instead provide a direct line for families to call to start the application process. The agency will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance next month.
FEMA is able to provide the assistance under a relief bill signed in December by former President Donald Trump and one signed this month by President Joe Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.