FEMA is opening a document drop off center in Saginaw for victims of May’s historic flooding.
The drop center is at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 1035 N. River Rd.
Flood victims can drop-off their disaster assistance documents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Survivors who have been asked by FEMA to give more documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need.
Anyone who doesn’t understand the FEMA letter can call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. for help.
The drop off center in Saginaw will permanently close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, which is the last day to register with FEMA.
Applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
