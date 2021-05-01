FEMA is providing millions of dollars to Michigan to cover costs related to the state’s COVID-19 response.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will receive $3,355,416 in federal funds. This funding will reimburse MDHHS for costs to provide COVID-19 vaccine scheduling support services through contacts with Google and Michigan 211, FEMA said.
“FEMA is committed to augmenting COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Michigan,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This grant funding helped ensure the state could provide support services to help individuals access COVID-19 vaccination appointments and ultimately protect themselves from the virus.”
“We appreciate our partnership with FEMA as we continue efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “This funding will support the state’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders aged 16 and older.”
