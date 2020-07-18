FEMA is reminding residents who have a policy with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) should send their claim for damage caused by the May 16-22 severe storms and flooding.
Policyholders have 60 days from the date of the damage to file a flood insurance claim with their insurance agent.
Anyone who does not know who their agent is can call (877) 336-2627.
An insurance adjuster will contact policyholders to schedule an appointment to document damaged property.
FEMA is allowing remote inspections of flood losses to protect the safety and health of policyholders and adjusters.
When the inspection is complete, residents should work with their adjuster to make sure their Proof of Loss (POL) and all other required documents are completed.
The adjuster will contact policyholders as the claim progresses to an agreement and closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.