One person is dead after police said she was trapped in her vehicle that caught fire.
Troopers were sent to 13661 Lincoln Road, near Gary Road in Albee Township, for a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Monday, May 25 at 11:29 p.m.
While troopers were heading to the scene, the vehicle caught fire.
Michigan State Police said a female was trapped inside and did not survive.
Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to positively identify her.
The crash remains under investigation.
