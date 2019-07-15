The LPGA is making a pit stop in Mid-Michigan.
Some of the best female golfers in the world are heading to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational later this week.
The official LPGA tournament welcomes 144 of the world’s best female golfers to compete in a 72—hole, two-person team event.
Kylie Case, marketing and communications manager for the invitational, said it’s a unique format.
“It’s a team format, which is extra exciting and we’re going to be having two formats. So alternate shot and best ball, which isn’t something you see on the tour very often. So that’s very exciting,” Case said.
Case said not only will the best team win, but so will local charities throughout Mid-Michigan.
“We’re calling it team up for the Great Lakes Bay Region and we’ve picked 36 charities and we have matched all of our different teams with those 36 charities. And so $4,000 will be given from each team to those charities automatically. And then based on how the teams finish, if they finish in the top 10, additional funds will be awarded to those charities,” Case said.
Case said it’s important for the community to come together for events like this. She said there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy throughout the week.
“Every single event that we’re doing throughout the week, we’re teaming up with local community organizations, local sponsors, local charities. We really couldn’t do this without as much support as possible and there’s so much passion in this region. It’s incredible,” Case said.
TV5 will bring you coverage of the Dow Great Lakes Invitational all week long.
