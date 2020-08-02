The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated a rollover crash that left a female injured.
Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened at about 10:32 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that a 21-year-old lost control of her vehicle in the curves on Fillmore St. They said the vehicle rolled over and blocked the road as it came to a rest.
According to deputies, the driver was transported to a local ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
