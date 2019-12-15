Fennville city commissioner facing questions after pictures show controversial past

Fennville's mayor says the city had no idea 32-year-old Morgan Bolles had a criminal record when commissioners appointed him to fill an opening.
He had run for commission before as a write-in, but lost.
"For us we thought we had a very viable candidate," Tom Pantelleria, mayor.
The criminal record dating back more than a decade includes assault, drunken driving and a car crash causing death, but no arrests since 2015.
Now, photographs have surfaced of Bolles from a rally in Lansing in September with members of Michigan Proud Boys, described by watchdogs as a hate group. One photo shows him flashing the OK sign -- adopted as a white power gesture.
On its web site, Proud Boys USA denies it's a hate group, says it's a mens-only group that longs for the Archie Bunker days when "girls were girls and men were men."
City Hall's phone lines are buzzing.
In a city where whites are the minority, more than half the city's 1,800 people are Hispanic.
"It's really weird, one day you're seeing social media praise him for stepping up, the next day I guess dirty laundry's coming out and now he's like a villain. I don't think it's right," said Sam Callejas, resident.
He says he's followed the debate on social media and plans to attend Monday's meeting.
"I'm keeping an open mind," Callejas said. "Personally I'm open-minded about it, but yeah I'd like to go to the meeting and see what he has to say about it and hear his explanation. Because there's two sides to every story."
News 8 tried to reach Bolles repeatedly Friday, but he could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.