Fire pits, spirited signs and tasty take out.
“I’ve got the portobello mushrooms with the steak bites,” said Dean Haase from Fenton.
It was called the “Rally 4 Restaurants” in Fenton where people are ordered carryout to help restaurants carry on.
“We just want to do something,” said Julie Lynch. “So, we thought we’d get something going and do a takeout takeover.”
It looked like a takeout tailgate with some locals going as far as bringing their own tables, chairs and heat lamps to a Fenton parking lot.
Lynch helped organize the event with the goal, to get more people to order from and support local restaurants who have been forced to close indoor dining due to the health departments orders.
“We’re just super, super happy to do something and take some action and maybe inspire some other communities to do the same,” Lynch said.
Many people that attended were happy to be able to patronize the local restaurants.
“Helping out the restaurants, helping out the waiters, making sure they make a living and get through Christmas,” Haase said.
He and his friends set up outside ciao Italian bistro.
And he has a message to restaurants.
“People will come, even if they got to sit outside, they’ll bring their own heat,” Haase said. “Just open up and let us come and see you.”
Lynch was happy with the outcome.
“People in this community do care. We love our community,” she said.
