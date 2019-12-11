"She will not fight alone," said AGS Middle School Principal Eric Rettenmund.
Kenzie strong, that's what AGS Middle Schoolers in Fenton are representing while cheering for the girls’ volleyball team.
A team their classmate, 13-year-old Makenzie Lawson, was a part of less than two weeks ago.
"Her whole life has changed," Rettenmund said.
We first told you Makenzie's story last week when we talked with her aunt. Makenzie hurt her knee at school and after a doctor's visit discovered she had an aggressive form of leukemia.
"She's always been a good girl and very kind,” her aunt Heather Wolkow said. "This is our baby. There's no way to describe how it's affecting us."
Wednesday night Makenzie's school is proving that no one fights alone in their family by wearing orange. They’re also selling these t-shirts with the proceeds go toward Makenzie's medical bills.
"It's certainly a very unfortunate situation,” Rettenmund said. “But sometimes unfortunate situations bring communities together. And in this case, we're here fighting for Kenzie."
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Kenzie and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.