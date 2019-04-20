Teenage girls often gather on the weekends to hang out, watch movies, and just maybe get a little homework done.
But four girls from Fenton High School want to make a difference and talk about something most shy away from.
Faith in Femininity is on a mission to lessen the effects of period poverty in Michigan.
Co-director Lindsey Gibb said they donate feminine products to girls and women in the Genesee County area that are in need.
“These are items that we shouldn’t take for granted and that shouldn’t be a privilege, they should just be a right for every woman,” Gibb said.
After two years of fundraising and collecting donations, Faith in Femininity has helped hundreds of local girls and women get through their period.
The group said the extra expense of feminine products has some going without, which ultimately affects their day at school, their job, or health.
“For women with low incomes it can be really hard, especially for single mothers,” Gibb said. “Sometimes they have to choose buying food for their family and between buying these feminine products that they need but can’t afford."
This Mother’s Day, the group is hoping to package more than 500 bags of feminine products to drop off at local shelters and schools.
They say the community has already been a huge help but they need about $2,000 to get the job done.
“It’s great because that is an amazing way to involve the community because not only do we want to inform the community about what we’re doing, but we really can’t get anything done without their help,” said Waverly Ritchie, co-director of Faith and Femininity.
Anyone who would like to make a contribution to Faith in Femininity can visit their GoFundMe page.
