A boil water advisory has been issued to some Fenton residents.
The Fenton Police Department said areas of the city lost pressure due to a water main break, which has been repaired.
Those living in the areas of 1367 N. Leroy Street to 1580 N. Leroy St., Glenwood Avenue, Glenwood Condos, and Pinewood Drive should boil their water for the next 48 hours.
Residents should bring their water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using it or use bottled water.
