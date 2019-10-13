A Fenton man who told police he may have had “a little too much to drink,” was arrested last week after attempting to steal a Porsche parked at a Walmart in Roswell, New Mexico.
Officials said that on Monday, Sept. 30, at 4:45 p.m. Roswell Police were called to Walmart after someone saw a man using an object and broke the back window of a Porsche Cayman parked in the lot. Police said the witness then said they say the man crawl into the vehicle through the shattered window.
When the first officer arrived, he found Robert Abraham Clark, 31, sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.
Police said Clark refused to get out of the car, so the officer opened the door, removed him and handcuffed him.
The officer found a screwdriver jammed into the ignition of the car, which police said is a common method used when someone is attempting to steal a vehicle.
According to police, an empty liquor bottle was found inside the car, police found that it did not belong to the vehicle’s owner.
Clark had blood on his hands which police believed to be injuries that resulted from the broken window. Officers took him to be checked out at a local hospital. Police said that while they were in the waiting room at emergency, Clark began to walk toward an exit door still handcuffed before being stopped.
Clark was arrested and booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, concealing identity, falsifying title and registration, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
He was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, Oct. 1 pending further court proceedings.
