A Michigan National Guardsman from Fenton received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in an Iranian missile attack.
Sgt 1st Class Leonard Adams was serving at the Al Asad Air Base in Western Iraq on January 2, 2020 when he was injured.
He was transported to Germany and then sent to Fort Campbell, Kentucky to recover.
“I want to thank my unit that is still downrange, I wish I could be there with you,” said Adams. “Most of all, I want to thank my wife and daughter.”
In a small ceremony at Fort Campbell, Adams was presented a Purple Heart while his family watched by livestream.
Adams is an experienced flight medic and was awarded an Air Medal for prior combat deployments.
His company mobilized in October 2019 and is expected to return home in early fall of 2020.
Adams is expected to return home to Fenton to continue his recovery with his wife and kids.
